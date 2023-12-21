Mounds View Man Charged With Soliciting a Child in Stearns County

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Nearly a year after an online conversation began between a Mounds View man and an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl, felony charges have been filed.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, in January of 2023, 44-year-old Zachary Meyer began chatting in an online forum where the solicitation of children takes place. Investigators say the conversations were limited over the next several months.

In late June, court records indicate the conversations turned sexual and were initiated by Meyer. The charges also allege Meyer sent the undercover officer a pornographic video clip.

Meyer was arrested Tuesday and charged with the solicitation of a child, describing sexual conduct with a child using electronics, and distributing sexual material to a child through electronics.

In an interview with investigators, Meyer allegedly said he has numerous conversations with others and it is just role-playing. He also denied sending any explicit materials to whom he thought was an underage girl.

