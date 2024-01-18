Most St. Cloud Area Skating Rinks Are Now Open

It took a lot longer than normal, but several area ice skating rinks are now open for use.

In St. Cloud, two pleasure skating rinks are open now with lights on from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Seberger Park (2001 2nd St. N) and Southwood Heights Park (3500 17th Av S).

Three hockey rinks are now open at Northway Park (2450 15th St), Schmidt Park (751 18th St. S) and Talahi School (1321 University Drive SE).

There are also three combination pleasure/skating rinks at Raymond Park (320 Raymond Av NE), Rolling Ridge Park (6630 Kenwood Rd) and Rotary West Park (1507 Goettens Way).

There are surprisingly no warming shelters at any of these parks, so be prepared to get your skates on in the cold. Lake George does have a warming shelter and skate rentals available, but as of January 18th it has not yet opened for the season due to poor ice conditions.

In Sartell, Val Smith Park is open for hockey and recreational skating. Val Smith Park does have a warming shack in addition to lights.

In Sauk Rapids several rinks are open for the season. However, the city will close the rinks if temperatures drop below -10 degrees including wind chill.

The Sauk Rapids rinks are located at Pleasantview Park (551 11th St N), Oakridge Park (2008 Highview Drive), 3rd Avenue South Rink, and Oakwood Village Park (near Holiday gas station).

Although winter got off to a late start, rest assured there will be plenty of skating days ahead!

