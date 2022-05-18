Most Minnesotans Can’t Do This – Can You?

This is one of those things that I never really thought about...like at all. Mostly because there was no need. I had one set of sheets. So, wash them and put them back on the bed. Problem solved. But, as time has progressed, and I have more than one bed in the house, and this included winter (flannel) and summer sheets, things have changed.

Folding a fitted sheet has become one of those things that people just avoid if at all possible. At least the people that I know will try and avoid it. By avoiding, I mean just sort of folding it, making an attempt, getting frustrated and either just shoving it into the closet or cabinet as is, or just giving up completely; rolling it into a ball, flattening it out as much as possible and placing it by the top sheet. There. Done. It's a set.

I do remember my mother always being able to fold one of these things. Like it always looked normal - like a top sheet. You wouldn't even have known that it was actually a bottom, fitted sheet. I think she may have been a magician.

If you know how to fold one and make it look nice, more power to you. To the rest of us who are a bit inept at the folding mystery, here is a tutorial.

If this actually works in practical use, will you continue to do it? I may give it a whirl.

