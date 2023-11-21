SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - A young moose has turned a lot of heads in central Minnesota lately.

A Facebook group called “Central MN Moose on the Loose” has been tracking what appears to be a young moose since its first appearance on September 23rd in Alton, Iowa. Now, more than 18,000 members are tracking the moose as it moves north into the Long Prairie and Browerville area. The trip, so far, is over 230 miles.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the ideal moose habitat is young forests created by logging, forest fires, or windstorms in Northeastern Minnesota, or the woodlots and farm fields of Northwestern Minnesota.

The moose is Minnesota’s largest mammal, and the state is one of only a handful of states to hold a population.

For a link to the group’s Facebook page, find the page here.

