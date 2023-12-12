Moose Has Entered the Chat as Today’s Pet of the Week!

Moose isn't as physically big as an actual moose, but his energy sure is!

Moose is a happy-go-lucky Retriever/Labrador mix who's just over a 19 months old. He's a stray-turned-adopted-then-returned-resident, so not much is known about him other than he has LOTS of energy!

Moose is the perfect boy for a single-pet home, as he was "a bit too interested in the small animals" at his previous home. He's a chewer, too: he LOVES squeaky toys as much as he loves to chew on his leash. Kate from Tri-County Humane Society pointed out that this is typical Labrador demeanor and energy. He'll need plenty of playtime and activities with positive reinforcement training. Tri-County Humane Society has partnered with the GoodPup dog training app to help!

Deck the Paws!

If you donate a dollar or more to the shelter or drop off a wish list item you can fill out a paper stocking with a message to the furry residents at Tri-County Humane Society!

For Pets' Sake!

Thursdays through Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm, For Pets' Sake Thrift is open next to the animal shelter! Get gently used collars, pet beds, leashes, apparel, and accessories, with all profits staying to take care of the residents!

Book Buddies Reading Program

Pets love to be read to. If you have a kiddo (age 5-15 years preferred) in your household who would LOVE to read to a shelter resident, then the Book Buddies program is for you (them)! Pets don't care about mispronounced words, and it's beneficial for both the kiddo (who gets practice reading aloud) and the resident, as shelter life can be stressful.

Tri-County Humane Society is located at 735 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud. Call them at (320) 252-0896 for questions or to make a deposit for your new family member!

