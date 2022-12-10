Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo

Monticello Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 25 in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning. The incident happened shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Highway 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van and two SUVs were all going north on Highway 25 when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of one of the SUVs, 56-year-old Jodie Dessellier, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other SUV, 47-year-old Rhonda Rezac, and the driver of the van, 46-year-old Hector Hoppe, were not hurt.

Authorities say snowy road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America

To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.
Filed Under: Buffalo, crash reports, minnesota state patrol, Monticello, Wright County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports