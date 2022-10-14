Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi

AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi.

Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.

Avon police found the vehicle traveling on I-94 near County Road 2 and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver ignored police and continued heading west on I-94.

Authorities attempted to stop the semi with the help of stop sticks. Prior to reaching the New Munich exit the front tire blew, causing the semi to go into the ditch.

Police says the driver, 38-year-old Isaac Birdinground Jr. from Garryowen, Montana was not hurt, but was showing signs of being drunk.

He was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of felony possession/receiving stolen property, fleeing police and 4th degree driving while intoxicated.