Montana Man Accused of Sexual Assault in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Montana man is accused of raping a St. Cloud woman who is considered a vulnerable adult.

According to the charges, 24-year-old Cody Wagoner, of Billings sexually assaulted the woman at Whitney Park on Wednesday.

Court records show the woman ran away from her group home and met Wagoner at the park. The charges allege Wagoner followed the woman into a portable restroom where he allegedly coerced her into sex acts.

The woman reported the incident to police and said she was afraid of Wagoner during the assault because she knows him to be violent.

Court records show Wagoner admitted to meeting the woman but denied any sexual activity.

A recorded phone call with the victim allegedly caught Wagoner admitting to the sex but claimed it to be consensual.

