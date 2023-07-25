Well, here's something new. A fire breathing robosaurus will be coming to the Benton County Fair next week! This, along with Monster Truck night at the Grandstand.



The Monster Trucks aren't at the Benton County Fair every year. Generally you can expect to see tractor and truck pull, and always the demolition derby. But this fire breathing robosaurus is a newer thing. Should be pretty fun.

If you would like to know the schedule for the Grandstand shows, you can check out the Benton County Fair website, but here are the highlights:

Tuesday - Monster Trucks & Beater Cross Racing 6:30pm

Wednesday - Draft Horses - 9am (FREE SHOW)

- Demolition Derby - 7:30pm

Thursday - Truck Pull - 6pm

Friday - Tractor Pull - 5pm

Saturday - Demolition Derby - 6:30pm

Sunday - Rodeo - 1pm

So, if you love the demo derby days, you will have a chance to see that twice next week. Also, two chances to see events with horses. Wednesday morning is a free show with the Draft Horses, then a full on rodeo on Sunday afternoon. The Rodeo will include bull riding, barrel racing, muttin bustin' and more!

If you have a child that is interested in the Muttin Bustin' you will need to get there early. It is limited to the first 20 kids. Information is on their Facebook page.

See you at the fair! Starts next week Tuesday, August 1st and runs through Sunday the 6th. Hopefully it will be a little cooler next week than it is this week. Otherwise, make sure to hydrate while at the fair.

