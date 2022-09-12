Monster Jam Is Returning To Minneapolis In February 2023!

Monster Jam is returning to Minneapolis for a show at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 3rd. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m..

The show hasn't officially been announced as of Monday afternoon, but there is a Facebook event page and a link to Ticketmaster's listing for the event.

MONSTER JAM:

Experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam®, where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill. Witness big-air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. You will be on the edge of your seat watching many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, innovative Max-D, mighty Megalodon® and more, as they push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions. Unexpected. Unscripted. Unforgettable. This is Monster Jam.

My son and I went to Monster Jam in Fargo back in February and it was a blast! He collects all the Monster Jam toys, so it was a thrill to see the trucks up close and personal during the event itself and the pre-show Pit Party, which allows kids to walk on the arena floor and check out the trucks in person.

The Fargo show was a lot of fun but was set in a smaller arena. The US Bank Stadium show will feature more jumps and obstacles as there is a much bigger area for the trucks to roam around.