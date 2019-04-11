UPDATE: I-94 No Travel Advisory Expanded

ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel on I-94 and other roadways in Stearns County.

The I-94 No Travel Advisory that originally extended from the Minnesota/North Dakota border to Clearwater has been expanded to include all state highways in Stearns County.

The advisory means roadways have deteriorated and visibility has been reduced to the point where it's very dangerous to travel.

A combination of high wind speeds and ice covered or compacted roads in Stearns, Wright, Benton, Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties and bordering areas are contributing to difficult driving conditions.

You are asked not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

The Minnesota State Patrol has already had to closed portions of I-94 this morning, due to jackknifed semi's.