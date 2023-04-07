MN Woman Pays Tribute to Late Mother With Free Dairy Queen Treats

There is a Dairy Queen in Moorhead, Minnesota that is not just any Dairy Queen. It's one of the oldest Dairy Queens in the country. Every year in March, on opening day, this Dairy Queen has people lined up down the street, no matter what the weather is like.

According to the Moorhead Dairy Queen Facebook page, Last month, a woman walked in this Dairy Queen and bought a $120 Dairy Queen gift card with a special request

She asked that they use it to pay for one Dairy Queen treat per family order until the $120 was gone.

She did this in memory of her mother who had recently passed. You see, her mother really loved going to the Moorhead Dairy Queen and she thought this was the perfect way to pay tribute to her late mother.

This generous act of kindness certainly had a positive effect on the families that were given the free Dairy Queen treat. In total the gift card took care of an extra treat for 33 families before the balance on the gift card ran out.

It was a nice way to pay tribute to her late mother, a huge fan of the iconic Moorhead Dairy Queen.

