MN Senate Pushes Formula Gouging Bill

MNN -- Prompted by the nationwide shortage of infant formula, Democrats in the Minnesota Senate Friday convinced Republicans to potentially fast-track a bill that would make price-gouging illegal in Minnesota.

Saint Paul Senator Erin Murphy helped move the bill forward:

Pictures of stores shelves that are empty right now of formula. All I can think about are those parents.

The bill awaits a floor vote after a number of Republicans joined Democrats to pull the measure out of committee.

The Minnesota News Network Contributed This Story