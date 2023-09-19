MN Nice: NJ Woman Wants To Give Back Forgotten MN Photo Album

DO THESE FACES LOOK FAMILIAR?

Do these faces look familiar to you? Then you may want to read on. A woman in New Jersey is looking for the family that these photos belong to, and they just might belong to you.

Get our free mobile app

kstp.com kstp.com loading...

LOST AND FOUND

Wendy Shaw bought these photo albums a couple of weeks ago on Minnesota's Shop Goodwill website. She bought the two photo albums for $9.95. She thought that maybe the family was just cleaning out the house, and the albums were donated by mistake because they looked like books.

kstp.com kstp.com loading...

THE PHOTOS

The photos in the photo albums date all the way back to the 1950's. The photos are pictures of everyday life, like baby pictures, the first day of school photos, weddings, and pets. She started thinking about the albums and realized that the family probably really would want these precious memories back and decided to reach out to KSTP to help locate the family that the albums belonged to.

kstp.com kstp.com loading...

DETAILS ABOUT THE FAMILY

Wendi does know a few things about the family, like first names only. The Dad's name is Harvey, Mom's name is Kathy. There were four sons named Jim, Tom, Dave and Chuck.

kstp.com kstp.com loading...

REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO GOOD

Wendi has made reuniting people with their lost photo albums sort of a hobby. She has reunited seven other families with their photo albums in the past, and each time it s an emotional experience.

kstp.com kstp.com loading...

DO YOU KNOW THE OWNERS OF THESE PHOTO ALBUMS? REACH OUT!

If you think you may know who these albums belong to, you can click HERE, and it will take you to the story posted by KSTP, where you can enter your contact information and help us all solve this mystery for a Minnesota family.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club