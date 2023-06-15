MN Man Charged With Selling Stolen Body Parts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJON News) - A Minnesota Man has been charged with trafficking human remains stolen from the Harvard Medical School.

Mathew Lampi of East Bethel was one of four individuals to be indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods.



U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam says the indictment alleges Lampi was part of a nationwide network that bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and a mortuary in Arkansas from 2018 to 2022.

According to court records, the manager of the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School would steal organs from the medical research cadavers before their cremation. Others would buy the stolen organs, transport them across state lines, and resell them for a profit.

