MN K-9 Catches Culprit With Nearly 1/2 Pound Of Meth

A Minnesota Tribal Police Office took to social media after one of its officers made a big drug bust. Nearly half of a pound of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills were recently confiscated after a traffic stop near Grand Casino Mille Lacs.

Mille Lacs Tribal Police posted the bust this afternoon to social media.

Layka strikes again this time taking almost a half a pound of meth off the streets!! That a girl!!

The post shared by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department came from Performance Kennels Inc.

That’s right, Mille Lacs Tribal PD K-9 Layka strikes again. Officers were working drug interdiction in the area of the Mille Lacs Casino. Officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by a suspected dope dealer. RAS was developed and Layka was sent on a sniff. Layka alerted on 2 separate areas of the vehicle. Subsequent search netted nearly 1/2 pound of meth (yes, that’s a lot) and a bunch of Ecstasy. Driver was booked on 1st degree drug possession. This girl has been busy!

According to recovered.org the street value of that bust cost the criminals anywhere from $4,500 - $113,000 depending on location and purity.

Recovered.org reports that "Meth addiction may not appear to be a financial burden when looking at the price of a single hit, but these costs add up. For example, a meth addict can spend between $12,800 and $38,300 per year on buying the quantities of meth needed to support their habit."

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, there are resources, some free that can help, you can find those resources here.

SAMHSA National Helpline

Confidential free help, from public health agencies, to find substance use treatment and information. 1-800-662-4357

