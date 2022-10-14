ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A website that connects beginning farmers with farmers considering retirement is getting a facelift.

Minnesota FarmLink is a listing service where beginning farmers can connect with farmers that are considering retirement and have land to rent or sell.

The website also has a section where beginning farmers can work alongside retiring farmers, beginning farmers looking for off-farm jobs, and job placement and internship and mentorship opportunities.

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen says the website helps beginning farmers with a big hurdle to success.

We know from our work with Emerging Farmers that access to land is a key hurdle to getting more farmers into agriculture, so anything we can do to reduce that barrier will help our state. For farmers thinking about retirement who has no heir, this can be a good way to see their farms continue on.

Users don’t need to create an account to view the listings of land for sale or rent but will have to create an account to find the contact information.

