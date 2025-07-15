Little Falls High School's Carter Gwost was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 17th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Gwost hit .444 this season with the Flyers including nine home runs.

A left-handed hitting outfielder/first baseman, Gwost also profiles as a pitcher. MLB's official website says Gwost's "fastball sits in the upper-80s. As a hitter, there are videos of him registering exit velocities up to 107 mph with a metal bat."

Gwost, who has committed to play collegiately for Nebraska, is hoping to be a two-way player at college according to the website DK Pittsburgh Sports:

At 6-3, 215 pounds, Gwost is a Nebraska commit. He burst onto the college circuit late this season after hitting for a .444 average with nine home runs. He's committed to the Cornhuskers as a two-way player, but he's a pitching project and will try out for time on the mound if he makes it to campus in the fall, as his real strength lies in his offense.

The website Perfect Game ranks Gwost as the 63rd-ranked pitching prospect in Minnesota overall and the 12th-ranked lefthanded pitcher in the state. NCSA College Recruiting website lists Gwost's fastball velocity as 83 mph, his changeup at 74 and breaking ball at 73.