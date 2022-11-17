Missed Connections! Are You “The One” From Super One In Baxter?
Time to roll the dice and see if we can't help someone find that special someone. It's time for a missed connection from Craigslist, with this one happening in Baxter, at the Super One.
The missed connection post was written just 4 days ago, so there is a chance this woman might remember seeing this person at the Super One in Baxter.
Super one baxter (Baxter)
- Video chat before you meet up in person
- Tell a friend where you’re going
- Meet in a public place
- Don’t rely on your date for transportation
- Trust your instincts
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.
CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads