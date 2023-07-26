Central MN Woman Wants To Know Where This ‘Pizza’ Chef Went In St. Cloud

A Central Minnesota woman took to social media yesterday looking for love. Well, not like love love, but pizza love. Apparently, she had pizza at a St. Cloud area restaurant not so long ago and was blown away by the pizza. The next time she went back to the restaurant they weren't serving pizzas anymore, and the 'chef' had left, so where did this Picasso of pizza go?

The post was made on the St. Cloud, MN Area Community page:

New Legends and Pizza:

I visited the newly remodeled Legends at St. Cloud Holiday Inn last night and ordered a steak dinner. Fabulous!

But when I visited Legends in February (while it was still under construction) they had a very small menu that included pizza. It was one of the best pizzas I've ever had!

We asked last night if they still had pizza on their menu, and they do not. They said the guy who made them didn't work there anymore.

So my question is: where did you go pizza man?

Edit/clarification: I'm wondering where this pizza maker went or more specifically where did his pizza recipe go? I already frequent House of Pizza and Gary's quite a bit!

So where did this Michelangelo of Mozzarella disappear to?

These are the questions that run through my brain and keep me up at night...not really... but it would be fun to know who this professor of pepperoni is.

Who was the person crafting those 'za's back in February at Legends? Hit us up on the app, and maybe we can salute the man behind the slice!

