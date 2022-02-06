Minnetonka Bust Yields 483 Pounds of Pot and More

There was definitely some big business going on at this Minnetonka residence. Quite the laundry list of pot and drugs were confiscated at this home last Tuesday.

According to a news release, 2 men were arrested during the raid Tuesday by the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force after they, assisted by the Southwest Hennepin Drug task Force, executed a search warrant.

This must have been quite an operation judging by the contraband that was seized during the raid. Check out this laundry list of what the task force found in the home.

383 pounds of marijuana

1,400 grams of mushrooms

700 THC vaping cartridges

300 prescription pills

175 grams of cocaine

9 pounds of THC wax

Task force agents also seized around 26 thousand dollars in cash.

The two men arrested in the raid are in Hennepin County Jail waiting charges of probable cause first degree controlled substance charges.

According to BringmeTheNews.com, the commander to the Anoka-Hennepin narcotics and Violent Crimes task force, Lt. Derek Schuldt was quoted Friday as saying the the investigation is "still very active."

"We do believe there are others involved," Schuldt said. "This is a significant blow to the operation of this group."

This was quite the huge bust in Minnetonka. 383 pounds of pot is over six thousand ounces of pot.

That along with the rest of the contraband seized adds up to a huge bust for these task forces.

There was no mention on how the task forces learned of the operation but one has to wonder how someone could store 383 pounds of pot and cover the smell.

