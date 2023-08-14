Minnesota’s Best Non-Traditional Wedding Venues According To Reddit

When it comes to wedding venues, Minnesota has it all. I have personally been to a wedding that took place in a pole barn, one on the shore of a lake, another on a public park bluff and, of course, several at golf courses as well.

My wife and I were married at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell, which in itself wasn't non-traditional at all. However, it certainly ended up falling under that category when the weather that morning turned into an all-day, several-inch snowstorm. Only in Minnesota, right?

A Reddit user recently asked their fellow Redditors what they considered Minnesota's best non-traditional wedding venues. Here were the most upvoted answers.

SCIENCE MUSEUM OF MINNESOTA

SpeDunc:

The Science Museum of Minnesota does weddings! Everyone gets free admission and you can get some cool photos with the exhibits!

The Science Museum actually has two wedding spaces that can seat from 160-250 guests. The venue features river views and "priceless "décor" from a collection that spans millions of years."

WABASHA STREET CAVES

phreakyphunkyphresh:

Had our reception for 160 people at Wabasha Street Caves. It’s a natural cave in the cliffside just south of the river in St Paul that was a prohibition era speakeasy and gangster hangout. They had cave tours for the guests while we did photos. Big dance floor, cool bar. Was a cheap venue 15 years ago, idk about now.

The Wabasha Street Caves website has some cool images of past weddings, check them out at this link.

MINNESOTA LANDSCAPE ARBORETUM

From the arboretum's website:

Celebrate your special day among the vibrant flowers, colorful autumn leaves or serene snowscapes at one of the state's premier wedding and event venues. Offering the ambiance of a European country estate, the Arboretum features over 1,200 acres of magnificent formal gardens, picturesque landscapes and nearly two dozen unique outdoor and indoor spaces. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is the perfect venue for a beautiful, memorable wedding ceremony, reception, bridal shower or rehearsal dinner — no matter the season.

MILK AND HONEY CIDERS IN ST. JOE

From the Milk and Honey Ciders website: