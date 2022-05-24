Minnesota’s Adopt a Highway Seeking More Volunteer Groups

ST. PAUL -- Volunteers with Minnesota's Adopt a Highway program picked up more than 29,500 bags of trash from highway ditches last year.

More than 1,500 volunteers contributed to the more than 70,000 hours of trash clean-up in 2021.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there are still 830 roadway sections available for adoption statewide and are asking for more groups to sign up. Volunteers are asked to commit to the program for two years and pick up litter on both sides of the highway in their section at least twice per year.

MnDOT provides safety training, trash bags, and safety vests. The average length of adopted roadway is two miles.

Get our free mobile app

For more information and a guide to finding the program coordinator near you, visit the Adopt a Highway website.

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO

10 Commandments of Attending a Minnesota BBQ