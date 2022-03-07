Minnesotans Traveling More- Make Your Flight More Enjoyable

I love to fly. Mostly because you get to your destination in the amount of time it generally takes to drive across a state. But wow, do I ever get fidgety on a flight that is anything over 2 hours. So that pretty much limits me to anything other than flying to Ohio. And why would I do that, other than the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. But that's it.

So, how do I get around that? Anything that is cool to fly to from Minneapolis is going to be at least 3-4 hours. And more if you want to go anywhere that's really cool like Europe, Hawaii, or God forbid wanting to go somewhere like Australia- I mean forgeddaboutit.

Airplane-flying Thinkstock loading...

What's the solution? Well, I did some research and it's really common sense. But you do need to take some steps to make your experience a bit more enjoyable.... or at least as enjoyable as it can be.

Traveling by airplane Thinkstock loading...

The big things are making sure you are wearing comfortable clothes, shoes and get a seat either by the window if you are going to try and sleep the whole way so you aren't having to move every time someone in your row needs to use the bathroom. Or- sit on the aisle if you are the one needing to move around a lot. I can never sleep on planes, so I generally pick the aisle.

Load up with snacks and water. Obviously you need to do that after security and you are going to pay a pretty penny for that, but I think it's worth it. Bring your own pillow and blanket too.

And for Godsake make sure you "power up" and bring some electronics... with earbuds. Download a few shows prior to your flight. That way if there isn't an in-flight movie, you're covered. Or, if the selections aren't to your taste, you're covered. And I do know that they provide earbuds- but bring your own.

Businessman working with laptop on airplane. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

These are just some suggestions, and it only helps somewhat. But it is much better than just sitting there staring at the seat in front of you. Oh- and if you can afford it, buy the first class or business class ticket. Sometimes you can upgrade for a discount at the ticket counter. If the seats haven't been booked, they need to disburse weight evenly, so sometimes you can score a great seat upgrade. Definitely worth it to ask.

