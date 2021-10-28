Minnesotans, Do You Tip Your Mail Carrier During The Holidays?

Years ago, when I lived on the beach in San Diego, I would watch the mailman come by everyday wearing shorts and dodging bikini clad women on rollerblades and think to myself "what a great gig".

Well, it's not quite the same scenario in good ol' Minnesota. With the extremes we experience weather wise, it's not always such a great gig. Frigid temps, icy sidewalks and those rare blistering hot days.

Being a mailman in this part of the country can sometimes be a pretty brutal occupation. So, it's always a nice thing if we show them a little appreciation around the holidays.

I didn't realize that there were rules as to how much of a gift mail carriers could accept. Being federal employees, yes, there is a limit on the value of gifts they may accept. According to the United States Postal Service website; " All Postal Service employees, including mail carriers, must comply with the Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Executive Branch. Under these federal regulations, carriers may accept a gift worth $20 or less (this includes store, restaurant, or mall gift cards). However, carriers must never accept cash and cash equivalents, such as checks or gift cards that can be used like credit cards (with Visa, MasterCard, or American Express logos) for any amount."

If you are wondering about other delivery services like FedEx, UPS, Amazon, etc. there is no limit and they really don't expect tips during the holidays but all are appreciated.

