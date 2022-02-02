Minnesotan Named Flag Bearer for Olympic Opening Ceremony

BEIJING, CHINA -- A Minnesotan will be carrying the United States flag in the opening ceremonies for the Winter Olympic Games.

For the first time in Olympic history, an American curler will carry the flag of the United States of America in the Opening Ceremony. Five-time Olympian John Shuster has been elected by fellow Team USA athletes to lead the team into the Olympics.

Shuster was born in Chisholm, Minnesota and graduated from Chisholm High School. He is currently living in Superior, Wisconsin.

Shuster will be joined by female co-bearer, three-time Olympian Brittany Bowe to lead Team USA.

The opening ceremonies are this Friday.