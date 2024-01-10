Minnesota Woman’s Touching Story Of Kindness Sparks Online Community

This is a story that should leave you feeling good about humanity. A Central Minnesota woman took to social media last week to share that she had just experienced an act of kindness at a local grocery store when someone covered her groceries after she left her bank card at home. Now that woman wants to pay it back and to thank that kind stranger for their act of kindness.

Ann Z posted her story to the social media group, St. Cloud MN Area Community Page, and after reaching out to her, she agreed I could share her story.

I’ve never been on the receiving end of an act of kindness from a total stranger until just now at Cash Wise off of Division.

I went out New Year’s Eve and put my debit card in my pocket which is something I rarely do. I was utterly embarrass[ed] when I got to the checkout and realized my card was still in my pants pocket back at home and didn’t have quite enough cash on me to cover my groceries.

The gentleman bagging his groceries just ahead of me told the cashier he would cover the rest.

Sir I would like to buy you lunch, coffee or a drink so if you happen to see this please shoot me a message.

Happy New Year!

The comments under Ann's story were all positive and many people wished Ann luck in finding that kind stranger.

Even when Ann finds this kind stranger she states in the comments that she would still be paying this act of kindness forward to someone else, as it really made her day, and possibly the year, to receive this unsolicited help in an embarrassing spot.

So whoever you are kind stranger, thanks for your actions, you acted with kindness and compassion and delivered in a time of need.

