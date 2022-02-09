One man's old pool house is a granddaughter's treasure.

In 2020, Eva Slattery of Stanchfield left her corporate job of 13 years and decided to take on a new challenge: restoring her grandfather's 1980s pool house and transforming it into the ultimate vacation rental.

In fall of 2020, I bought my grandparents old house in hopes of bringing it back to life. The house was built by my grandpa, Vernon Christensen, in 1980. It is such an incredible house but as they got older, they were unable to keep up on needed repairs, and then the home sat vacant for 2 years. The property was completely overgrown, the rodents and spiders had taken over as tenants, and almost every system in the home had to be replaced.

The indoor pool hadn't functioned in 25 years and needed a total overhaul, and it took eight 30-yard dumpsters to clean out the building itself.

Get our free mobile app

After lots of hard work, the vacation rental space is officially open and has lots of unique charm. Almost everything in it is second-hand from thrift stores and Facebook Marketplace. The house is decorated in 70s and 80s vintage kitsch style and is the perfect photo set for some great vintage-inspired Instagram posts.

In fact, it works for that so well that the rental is available in two, four, and eight-hour blocks for photoshoots.

The vacation rental is definitely labor of love, and completely one-of-a-kind. If you are interested in staying at Grandpa's Pool House they do require a two-night minimum stay, so be prepared to make a weekend out of it. Cost starts at$890/night Friday or Saturday and $650/night Sunday - Thursday. The house can sleep up to 14 people and when you stay there you have full use of the rooms, pool, and rack of dress-up clothes and wigs! Check out more on Grandpa's Pool House, and book your stay online here.

Minnesota Town Buys an Elementary School, Turns It Into an AirBnb

10 (More) Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks