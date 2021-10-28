Minnesota Web Gems Compete At World Series In Florida

MINNESOTA WEB GEMS

UPDATE FROM THE WORLD SERIES IN FLORIDA

This included teams from all over the county, pitchers are required to be 35 and position players 30.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

WEB GEMS 11 SOUTH FLORIDA EAGLES 10 (10 Innings)

The Web Gems defeated the Eagles in extra inning battle, they out hit them 20-14. They put up five runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, two in the eighth and three in the tenth to come from behind. The Web Gems starting pitcher was Lefty Nate Winter, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Eric Meyer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Craig Meyer threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Web Gems were led on offense by Brian Hansen, he went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for seven huge RBI’s, his home run was a grand slam. Mike Jeseritz a Raymond Rocket went 4-for-5, he scored three runs and he earned a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Zach Femrite went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Troy Frielier went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks and David Jonas went 1-for-5. Josh Stoll went 1-for-2 and Bill Aho scored a run.

MONDAY OCTOBER 18th

WEB GEMS 11 TIDE WATER DRILLERS 7

The Web Gems out hit the Tied Water Drillers eighteen to twelve. They put up two runs in the first, one in the third, five in the sixth and three in the seventh inning. The starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Steve Schmitt threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded a strikeout to earn the win. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy threw 1 1/3 inning to earn the save, he recorded two strikeouts and he issued one walk.

The Web Gems offense was led by Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and Brooks Marquardt went 4-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored two RBIs. Brian Hansen went 3-for-3, he earned two walks, scored three runs and he had a stolen base. David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he earned a walk. Bob Stefani went 1-for-1 for an RBI and Troy Frieler went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4. Bill Aho was credited for an RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Zach Femrite went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs, Craig Meyer scored a run and Nick Corbin earned a walk.

MONDAY OCTOBER 18th

WEB GEMS 9 CLEVELAND STEAMERS 8

The Web Gems out hit the Steamers sixteen to twelve, they picked up runs: one in the first, three in the sixth and five more in the seventh inning. Josh Stoll started on the mound for the Web Gems, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by David Jonas, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Drew VanLoy went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Femrite went 2-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice for an RBI and he scored a run. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Bob Stefani went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Bill Aho went 2-for-4, Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Troy Frieler was credited for an RBI.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 19th

WEB GEMS 14 PUERTO RICO TWINS 2 (7 Innings)

The Web Gems defeated the Twins, they out hit them sixteen to nine, Veteran righty Drew VanLoy started on the mound, he threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts. Steve Schmitt threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, recorded a strikeout to earn the win. Veteran Brooks Marquardt threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by David Jonas, he went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for an RBI. Brian Hansen went 2-for-3, with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBI’s.Zach Femrite went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Troy Frieler went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Bill Aho went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Nick Corbin went 1-for-4. Brooks Marquardt was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Bob Sefri went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 20th

NEW JERSEY METS 3 MN. WEB GEMS 0

The Mn. Web Gems dropped their first game in the tourney, they actually out hit the Mets, seven to four but they couldn’t generate any runs. Righty Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up just four hits, three runs, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense wasn’t able to produce any runs. They were led by Brian Hansen, he went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Troy Frieler went 2-for-3 and Mike Jeseritz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4 and Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4.

OILERS 10 MN. WEB GEMS 8

The Web Gems were out hit sixteen to ten by the Oilers, they did manage to put six runs in the first, for a lead. They put up two more in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Steve Schmitt threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he issued two walks. Veteran Righty Craig Meyer threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout.

The Web Gems offense was led by Drew VanLoy, he went 2-for-3 for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 3-for-4 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-5 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Mike Jeseritz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Troy Fiedler had a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Bill Aho earned a walk. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run and Zach Femrite earned a walk and he scored a run.