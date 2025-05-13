Minnesota Vikings To Play A Pair Of Regular Season Games Overseas In 2025

The Minnesota Vikings will play a pair of games overseas on back-to-back weeks of the 2025 regular season.

First up for the Vikings is a trip to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on September 28th. Minnesota will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first-ever regular season game played in Ireland.

The very next week, the Vikings will play in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. This will be the 40th NFL regular season game to be played in London.

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

"The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. — the most ever regular season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International Peter O’Reilly said in a press release. "The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport.”

The Vikings and Steelers matchup on September 28th and the Vikings and Browns game scheduled for October 5th are set for 8:30 a.m. CST kickoffs. The games will be the fourth and fifth international games in Vikings history.