If you fly when you travel, you know it may get you there faster than other forms of transportation, but it can be completely exhausting. Especially if you’re stuck on an older plane that maybe isn’t as comfortable as some of the other planes in the fleet.

One airline has been taking advantage of people returning to airports over the last few years and has placed an order for a good number of new planes to try to meet the demand of travelers.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that American Airlines placed an order for 260 new aircraft from three leading plane manufacturers.

The order was split between Boeing, Airbus and Embraer according to the report. Included in that order was 85 Boeing 737 Max 10’s, which is bigger than the other Boeing Max models.

The Max 10 models have not been approved for use in the United States yet, but one would figure that if these planes were available to be ordered it’s just a matter of time, right?

One of the delays in getting the approval is that Boeing is having to fix an issue that caused a panel to blow off an Max 9 model owned by Alaskan Airlines. That incident happened in January.

The order also contains 90 smaller sized planes from Embraer, which are produced in Brazil. These planes are the single aisle models that are narrower and American Airlines uses for domestic flights within the country.

Obviously, it’s going to take a good bit of time before these planes are available, but American Airlines says that by 2026 travelers should notice an increase in premium seating by about 20%.

The budgets for American Airlines for planes in over $2 billion dollars next year and over the next six years, that number will increase to over $3 billion dollars per year.