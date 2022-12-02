Minnesota Town Considers Abortion Ordinance

PRINSBURG (WJON News) - A central Minnesota city will consider an ordinance allowing residents to sue individuals who receive an abortion.

Get our free mobile app

A special meeting of the Prinsburg, Minnesota city council is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday to consider a proposed ordinance that would allow residents to sue others in civil court if they receive an abortion or aid someone in receiving an abortion.

The ordinance would award $10,000 per instance to the claimant, along with court costs.

Read the proposed ordinance here.

In a letter to Prinsburg’s mayor Roger Ahrenholz, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison warned the mayor that any city ordinance that limits the rights of pregnant Minnesotans to receive an abortion is unconstitutional, and no city in Minnesota has the

power to enact conflicting regulations on health care providers.

All of us as elected officials swear to uphold Minnesota’s Constitution. I know that as Minnesota’s Chief Legal Officer, I will do everything within my power to protect Minnesotans’ constitutional rights, including the right to abortion.

Ellison also asked the mayor for copies of engagement letters between the city and either the Thomas More Society or St. Paul-based Pro-Life Action Ministries. The Thomas More Society is a Chicago-based non-profit that, according to its website, is “ dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and religious liberty. The Thomas More Society defends and fosters support for these causes by providing high-quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts all the way to the United States Supreme Court.”

Calls by WJON to Prinsburg’s city attorney were not immediately returned.