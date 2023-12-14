Minnesota To Sell ‘Blackout’ License Plates In 2024

Beginning in January, Minnesota motorists will be able to purchase 'blackout' license plates for their vehicles. The plates feature basic white lettering against a black background.

According to MPR, Iowa approved similar plates and sold nearly 500,000 of them within months. Colorado and Mississippi are the other states that currently offer them.

Of course, these plates will cost extra and will be subject to a 'special plate fee,' along with a $30 annual fee. The approval comes on the heels of the state approving plates supporting the Lions Club and several local professional sports teams.

There are currently over 100 variations of plates available in Minnesota.