Minnesota! This Is How You DON’T Miss The Amazing “Ring Of Fire” Eclipse This Weekend

'RING OF FIRE' THIS SATURDAY!

This Saturday, an annual solar eclipse will be visible for millions and millions of people. Better known to some as the 'Ring of Fire,' it will dim the skies in the western United States and South America.

According to an article in the Associated Press, the 'Ring of Fire' event will last approximately 3 to 5 minutes, depending on what location you are viewing from.

WHAT WILL BE VISIBLE IN MINNESOTA?

Although the full 'Ring of Fire' eclipse will not be visible from the Midwest, we will still be getting a partial eclipse, which will make the moon look like it's taking a big bite out of our sun; but have no fear! It doesn't mean that you can't watch the event while it's happening. You can!

NASA will be providing a Live stream of the full 'Ring of Fire' eclipse, so even if you live in Minnesota, you should still be able to view it in live time. You can click HERE to be linked to the livestream event that will be happening.

You can watch this event on Saturday, October 14th at 10:30 a.m. central time.

HOW TO WATCH NASA COVERAGE OF THE 'RING OF FIRE' ECLIPSE

NASA's coverage of the event will be broadcast from locations along the path of the eclipse in Texas and New Mexico, so viewers will be able to see live views of the eclipse from multiple locations and enjoy interviews from scientists and other experts in the field of space & science.

You will also have the opportunity to submit questions by using #askNASA.

The eclipse broadcast will also feature live views of sounding rockets launching from White Sands, New Mexico, that will be carrying scientific instruments to study the eclipse's effects on the atmosphere.

EYE PROTECTION IS NECESSARY!

If you are going to try and view the partial eclipse that will be visible to us here in the Midwest, you should still wear protective eye coverings. The most suggestions from nasa.gov, include solar viewing glasses (sunglasses are NOT recommended) or build a pinhole projector from household materials, which you can find directions by clicking HERE. You can also watch the video below.

NASA Goddard/Youtube

