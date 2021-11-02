Last Friday, students at Northeast Middle School in Minneapolis staged an impromptu walkout after a teacher reportedly made "derogatory comments."

That's what KARE 11 reported, anyways, after an 8th grade student defaced the school with a "derogatory racial slur" which was then shared and discussed among students by text message. The teacher at the school then "read the slur out loud from student texts about it," a statement from Minneapolis Public Schools reads, "sharing that use of the word was unacceptable." In response, students walked out of class, calling for the teacher to be fired.

So, just to reiterate -- an 8th grade student wrote a derogatory racial slur...on school property...which was then propagated by students by text...which a teacher then addressed and condemned as unacceptable publicly. Now the teacher is in trouble. Makes perfect sense.

Get our free mobile app

In an update Monday, the leader of a radical activist group Lion of Judah Armed Forces Nasiy Nasir X also called for the firing of the teacher, identified as Christina Shelley- Brogdon.

"Any teacher that uses such word need to be fired and removed from being a teacher period," Nasir X wrote in a Facebook post. "You can’t play the victim when the entire classroom heard this teacher say the word, and this is a perfect example showing you that RACISM still exist in these schools.”

I have a few more thoughts on the matter -- not least of which is the glaring grammatical errors of Nasir X's statement (which I imagine somehow makes me racist, too). But I don't want to give Nasir X and his radical group the satisfaction of any more recognition. What I will say is this -- was the teacher's use of repeating the derogatory term in question appropriate? Perhaps not; wisdom might have erred on the safe side and not used the word itself. On the other hand, the teacher is the only one who addressed the word directly, for the purpose -- it seems -- of condemning it. What's more, if her use of the word -- even in the context of condemning it -- is considered racist, then how much more damning the student who originally used the word and those who furthered its publicity. The fact that no one else is being accused of any wrongdoing is glaringly telling.

Minneapolis Public Schools has said that "sharing the use of the word was unacceptable," the teacher is on leave and any new information about the alleged incident will be shared as it becomes available.

If I'm the only person who sees the lunacy and blatant hypocrisy of the whole situation, then somebody lock me up now and throw away the key.

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020