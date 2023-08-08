THE GROUNDS ARE CLOSED AT THE MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

I thought it was interesting that people are wondering what's happening at the location of the Minnesota State Fair because the sign below has been posted at the gates:

STATE FAIR DOORS ARE CLOSED

The Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds will be closed from August 7th through September 8th. The Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds are open year-round; with the exception of special events.

A valid admission ticket will be needed to enter the grounds from August 24th through Labor Day September 4th, 2023.

In the meantime, you can purchase your tickets for The Minnesota State Fair ahead of time. You can even print out a card and gift it to a friend. Ticket sales are limited to 12 per order, with a maximum per-person ticket sale of 24 tickets.

PRINT YOUR TICKETS AT HOME AND SAVE!

Now through August 23rd, you can choose this option if you'd like your tickets right now. It's also a great way to gift them as a gift to a family friend, or loved one! If you choose the print-at-home option, you'll save on shipping and handling fees. The Pre-Sale discount price for State Fair tickets is just $15 per ticket Tickets are good for anyone 5 years old and above. Children 4 and under are always admitted to the fair for free.

GreatBigWheel-at-Minnesota-State-Fair loading...

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW

Ticket prices will go up once the fair begins. Current prices are just $15 per ticket. Regular season ticket prices are listed below.

Adults ages 13-64: $18

Seniors ages 65+: $16

Kids ages 5-12: $16

Children 4 and under FREE

