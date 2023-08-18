Minnesota State Fair Beefs Up Security and Adds More Officers

The great Minnesota get-together, otherwise known as the Minesota State Fair, is just about a week away. And while there have been many people planning their annual trip to the fair to enjoy everything the fair has to offer, from the food, the attractions, the grandstand entertainment, and all the "fair deals" that you can take advantage of, there are also people who are a bit apprehensive about going to the fair in today's climate.

Obviously the city and the fair want everyone to be safe and enjoy this year's fair. And that begins with making sure that people will feel confidently safe while planning to attend the fair.

Get our free mobile app

Last year, there was the talk of how they had to make sure that they had enough police presence throughout the 12 days of the fair. They ended up with about 130 people within the force. This year there are scheduled to be 170 officers working thoroughout the length of the fair.

According to KSTP:

This year, the fair is getting help with security and police officers from several sources. Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as officers from Ramsey and Hennepin counties. They are also using some officers from the state patrol. And this year, the fair will also be utilizing some help from the FBI and Homeland Security. The last two departments will not be as noticable, for obvious reasons.

They are hoping that this will ease some people's hesitations about attending the fair.

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series