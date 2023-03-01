Minnesota Ski Hill Set To Retire 50 Year Old Chairlift This Weekend

If you are a fan of skiing and or snowboarding, chances are you've heard of Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. Wild Mountain made the announcement yesterday on social media that they are getting ready to retire a 50-year-old chairlift this weekend, with the seats going up for sale later on.

Wild Mountain's post from yesterday reads:

Final Weekend for Chair 3 We are bidding farewell to Chair 3 this weekend! It's your last chance to give it a ride!

The lift will run on Saturday (about noon to 6pm-ish), and then it will run all day on Sunday, March 5 (10am to 9pm).

To make the bon voyage more festive, the Corduroy Club is offering $3 tap beers all weekend (get it… $3 beers for chair 3 )

Chair 3 was the first chairlift installed at Wild Mountain way back in 1972. She’s 51 years old, and she’s lived a useful life. But this weekend, the sun is setting on her career.

Yes, we will be selling the chairs to the public, but we aren’t quite ready to announce the sale details yet (stay tuned).

Come out and get one last ride.

The lift had been in operation since 1972. Wild Mountain isn't done with the changes though, according to their website a pool, new entrance, and chairlift are on the way in the next few years.

Chairlift 3 was the first chairlift installed on Wild Mountain, and will be replaced with what Wild Mountain's website says "we will be installing a brand-spanking-new Skytrac 4-person chairlift. The new chairlift will run parallel to Chair 2, and act as a replacement for the current Chair 3 which was the first chairlift built at Wild Mountain in 1972. The new chairlift will become the primary chairlift used for access from the base lodge, but Chair 2 will remain in use for summer operations and high visitation days during the winter. This investment marks the first new chairlift installed at Wild Mountain since Chair 1 was installed in 1983 – 39 years ago."

If you want to see the proposed changes coming to Wild Mountain over the next few years you can head here.

