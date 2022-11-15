Minnesota Ranks High in New Prosperity Index

UNDATED (WJON News) - The 2022 American Dream Prosperity Index has been released, and Minnesota ranks 3rd in the nation.

The Prosperity Index takes issues like the economy, business promotion and trade, and employment level to generate a ranking of the best places in America to prosper.

Minnesota ranks very high in “social capital”, or the ability of residents to trust, help and respect their neighbors, along with a fourth-place finish in health care and a fifth-place finish in education.

Statewide, the strongest-ranked counties in social capital include:

Cook

Kittson

Big Stone

Fillmore

Lake

Farah Pandith is the Senior Advisor at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream. She says the report draws a clear line connecting prosperity to access to high-speed internet. The better the access, the higher the rank in business development and security.

When it comes to personal freedom, Nicollet county ranks first in the state, followed by Olmsted, Mower, Blue Earth, and Lincoln. Ranking lowest is Pine county at 87th place.

To read the American Dream Prosperity Index statewide report, click here.