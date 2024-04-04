Minnesota Pro Sports Owners, Ranked

With the Vikings future at quarterback in limbo, the Wild in salary cap hell, the Timberwolves ownership in complete disarray and the Twins doing Twins things like cutting payroll before the season even starts, let's take a look at how the owners stack up.

1. THE WILF FAMILY (MINNESOTA VIKINGS)

The Wilf family bought the Vikings from Red McCombs for $600 million in 2005. Since then they have overseen the construction of US Bank Stadium while leading the Vikings to a 161-144 record and two appearances in the NFC Championship game.

Although the team has (still) not gotten over the hump and made it to a Super Bowl, the Wilfs have shown a willingness to put their money where their mouth is both on and off the field, for example Kirk Cousins' contracts and the construction of a state-of-the-art practice facility in Eagan.

The Vikings were among the highest-rated teams in the annual National Football League Players Association poll when it came to facilities, ownership, coaching and more.

The Vikings franchise is currently worth $4.65 billion, according to Forbes.

2. CRAIG LEIPOLD (MINNESOTA WILD)

Leipold purchased the Wild from the team's original owner, Bob Naegele, Jr., in 2008 for $250 million. In his time as owner he has swung for the fences with moves like signing Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to matching megadeals and trading draft capital for players like Marin Hanzal. None of these moves has worked out so far, but Leipold is another owner who doesn't mind throwing money at the team to try to build a winner.

According to Forbes, the Minnesota Wild franchise is currently worth $1.05 billion.

3. GLEN TAYLOR (MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES)

Taylor has become a bit of a villain and a bit of a punchline in his time as owner of the Timberwolves. However, had he not bought the team in 1994 for $88 million, they would more than likely not be in Minnesota.

Taylor has had more than his share of missteps, like signing Joe Smith to an illegal contract and hiring David Kahn, but he has also invested into the team with a practice facility and generally spends up to the salary cap.

Forbes says the Wolves are worth $2.5 billion.

(NR) THE POHLADS (MINNESOTA TWINS)

Carl Pohlad bought the Twins from Calvin Griffith in 1984 for $32 million dollars. The team is now worth $1.46 billion. However, that hasn't stopped the Twins from crying poverty at every turn.

First, the Twins offered themselves to MLB as a contraction sacrifice in 2001, then threatened to move the team several times (Don Beaver anyone) before finally strong-arming their way into a heavily publicly financed stadium.

Since moving into Target Field, the Twins have ranked between 16th and 21st in payroll with the exception of the stadium's first few years when they were 10th in 2010, 9th in 2011 and 11th in 2012.

Unlike the other three teams on this list, the Twins are not constrained by a salary cap, meaning it is a choice the ownership is making when it comes to keeping their wallet closed.

If the Pohalds walked away today, they would make over $1.1 billion in profit. Well, for the current owner it would be 100% profit because he inherited the team and did not pay out of pocket. It's like they have a huge savings account but tell the kids they can't afford milk because they don't have the money in their checking account.