Minnesota Prize Package Featured on ‘The Price is Right”.
UNDATED (WJON News) - What’s the value of a six-night trip to the Mall of America?
Just over $6,700, if you believe “The Price is Right”.
On Wednesday’s episode, a contestant played the game ‘Bonkers’ to win a Minnesota prize package: coach airfare for two to Minneapolis and a six-night stay at the Raddison Blu hotel, attached to the Mall of America.
The game required her to guess the total cost of the package, which she did with a few seconds to spare. The grand total: $6,726.
After winning the prize, the contestant, Stephanie, said “It’s cold. I’m an L.A. girl”.
Watch Stephanie Win the Game Here!
