Minnesota Parent Finds THIS In Her 4th Graders Locker

WHAT DO YOU THINK YOU'LL FIND IN YOUR KID'S LOCKER AT SCHOOL?

The picture below doesn't appear to be what you would expect when you head to school on the last day to help your 4th grader clean out their locker for the year. But this is the kind of thing I wish we could all find in our kid's lockers.

STICKY NOTES MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE

A mom from the Lake Elmo area went to school to help her son clean out his locker. It's my understanding that he had been struggling in school since kindergarten. But there was at least one person in that school that wanted to make sure her son knew how important he was, and went out of their way to lift this child's spirits, giving him happy uplifting notes, which this boy saved in his locker.

Photo Maggie Helwig

WHAT WILL YOU DO?

The photo shows the power of people. Whether we reach out in kindness or in hate, our actions have a deep impact on others. As a parent who had kids that were bullied in school, this act of kindness warms my heart.

I hope that teachers everywhere will grab onto the idea. I hope other kids will grab onto this idea, and start showing a caring heart for kids who really need a pick-me-up. Kindness is a powerful tool, and we could all use a little bit more of it, especially our kids in school.

