Minnesota Native Going To Hollywood With American Idol

Minnesota was recently represented by a young lady from Becker on the popular reality show “The Bachelor”. Well, now there’s another Minnesotan that will be featured on the small screen.

This time it will be on American Idol. Abby Blake, who is originally from Caledonia, but now lives in Nashville was featured in Sunday night’s show and earned the Golden Ticket to Hollywood. Blake sang “What About Us” by Pink.

She told TV Station WXOW that she changed the song choice at the last minute. Blake was joined by her friend Sam who played the piano. While Sam was in the room with the judges, they asked him to perform for them too, and he will be joining Abby in Hollywood.

That was not planned, Blake explained to the TV Station, but she said she was very happy for him that he would be making it onto the show as well.

One of Abby Blakes biggest influences has been Carrie Underwood who won the show in 2005. Since that point of course, she’s become one of the most successful singers in country music and beyond.

Blake told WXOW-TV that her goal is to be herself and allow America to see who she really is.

Both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan gave Abby a yes to make it to the next level while Katie Perry told Abby she felt she cut some of the lines short.

You can follow Abby Blake on her Instagram account @abbyblakeofficial. According to her Instagram account, she has music available now that you can enjoy on all platforms. The song is called “Quit Leavin’ Me Alone”.