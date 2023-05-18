Minnesota Music Festival Fundraiser Makes Line Up Change

Immediate Release from FireFest

“The producers of Firefest along with the Cold Spring Fire Department have suspended the scheduled appearance of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him which they take seriously. A replacement artist will be announced in the coming days.”

This article has been edited to reflect changes to the Firefest line up.

FIREFEST ARTIST DROPPED FROM 2023 LINEUP

Jimmie Allen has been dropped from the FireFest Line-up amid recent assault allegations, that were revealed in a lawsuit last week.

ACCUSATIONS

Jimmie recently split from his wife, who is pregnant with the couple's third child, shortly before the civil lawsuit was made public. According to an article on Billboard, the lawsuit was filed on May 11th, 2023, and states that a "Jane Doe' accuser, was sexually harassed and raped on several occasions while she was a member of Jimmie Allen's management team and that Jimmie 'manipulated and used his power' over the day to day manager over an 18 month period of time from 2020 to 2022.

Allen has not denied the sexual relationship that went on for two years but says it's very hurtful that she would accuse him of any wrongdoing. Only after the relationship ended, did she reach out and ask for money. Allen said, “The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

CANCELLATIONS

It seems that all of Allen's associates have removed themselves from working with him at this point. He was dropped from a CMA performance slot, he was replaced as the keynote speaker for the Delaware State University Commencement Ceremony, and Full Coverage Communications, his PR firm, also dropped the artist.

Allens Label, BBR Music Group said that they were suspending their working relationship with Jimmie. "In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately."

