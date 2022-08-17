Minnesota McDonald’s Needs to Bring Back this Food Item…NOW

In a full disclosure, I am not a fast food eater. It is VERY rare that I eat any sort of fast food. I can actually count on one hand the amount of times I have eaten fast food... in the last 15-20 years. There will be the occasional sub sandwich from Subway or a cup of soup from Kwik Trip, but that is really about it.

But, there was a time when I would run through the McDonald's drive through for breakfast or a coffee or something. I LOVED the Egg White Delight. It was just 250 calories, and no egg yolks. Yay for lower cholesterol. The Egg White Delight started in 2013. And it was shortly after that when it was discontinued. I was so dismayed when I went through the drive thru one day and it was no longer available. I just got a coffee.

But now, I find out that you can actually ASK for the egg white delight. If you ask for it that way, they will say it's no longer available. BUT if you ask for an Egg McMuffin with white cheese and just egg whites, you essentially have the Egg White Delight. You may have to wait a minutes, but there you go... pro tip. Or "hack". And by the way, why are these things that are helpful hints are called "hacks"?

Anyway, if you are like me and miss that joy of an Egg White Delight, you can still order it...just creatively.

Oh, and if you are wondering... the Egg White Delight is just 250 calories, but some ex employees say that the grill where the eggs are cooked has a ton of butter on it. So, there's that.

