Minnesota Loves Food on a Stick, Here are 10 of Our Favorites

Warmer weather has me thinking about summer, lakes, fairs and food on a stick. Though corn dogs and popsicles are common foods on sticks, Minnesota has perfected in general food on a stick. If you've been to the Minnesota State Fair, you know the countless items you can find to eat on a stick and it's wonderful.

Get our free mobile app

We really do love our food on a stick here in Minnesota, but what are some of our all time favorites? When I asked Minnesotans on the It's a Minnesota Thing Group Facebook page:

What's your favorite food on a stick?

Here are 10 of the favorites that were answered quite a bit in no particular order.

Corn Dog or Pronto Pup

The two most popular food on stick items is the con dog and the pronto pup. Many answered that and truthfully I love getting a corn dog at the fair. It's where it tastes its best. Some will argue that these are the same, but there is a difference. The Corn Dog is a cornbread batter while the Pronto Pup has a flour or pancake batter.

The Corn Dog is sweeter and might be why I like it more. Also, for those who are going to say the Pronto Pup was invented in Minnesota, I hate to tell you it was actually invented in Oregon but we here in Minnesota really embraced it and claim it pretty much as our own.

Congress Digs In At Annual Hot Dog Day Lunch on Capitol Hill Getty Images loading...

Cheese on a Stick

Specifically the State Fair Cheese on a Stick is a favorite of many. Like a cheese stick on an actual stick...only better. If you know you know and add in the Fresh lemonade in with it and you're set.

Get our free mobile app

Image Credit: State Fair Cheese on a Stick and Fresh Lemonade Image Credit: State Fair Cheese on a Stick and Fresh Lemonade loading...

Pork Chop on a Stick

Honestly, this just shows that anything on a stick is a good idea. Throw a pork chop on a stick and walk around. Genius really and delicious.



Egg Roll on a Stick

Egg rolls are one of my favorite foods and putting it on a stick is again brilliant. OH, and if you get this one when you visit the Minnesota State Fair this year, know it's gluten free!

Cheesecake on a Stick

So many possibilities with Cheesecake on a stick. Also feel this could be one to make at home for a birthday party or for fun. Can we just admire for a moment and imagine how delicious it would be right now?

Get our free mobile app

Walleye on a Stick

This screams Minnesota in every way possible. Top it off with tartar sauce, maybe squeeze a little lemon on it and off you go to enjoy!

Image Credit: Walleye on a Stick via Facebook Image Credit: Walleye on a Stick via Facebook loading...

Deep Fried Candy Bar on a Stick

Specifically one person said they loved the Deep fried 3 Musketeers on a stick, but it's really a matter of preference. If I were too choose a Twix, KitKat or Snickers sounds like a good Deep Fried Candy Bar that I would enjoy. What about you? Want to try your hand at making your own...this is for you.

Popsicle

A classic that has been around since 1905 and perfect on a hot summer Minnesota day. The hardest part is choosing which flavor to have!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Taylor Heery on Unsplash Photo by Taylor Heery on Unsplash loading...

Hot Dish on a Stick

More specifically Tater Tot Hot Dish on a Stick. In case you needed proof that you literally can put anything on a stick and eat it, here's another great, yummy example. Another Minnesota staple that Ole and Lena's at the Minnesota State Fair has perfected. Now imagine this battered and on a stick!

Homemade Tater Tot Hotdish Casserole Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Could really keep going on and on about the great food on a stick you could find in Minnesota. Especially during the Minnesota State Fair. Can't WAIT to see what fun, inventive and creative concoction someone comes up with this year. In the mean time do you have a favorite that should be added to the list? Let me know in our mobile app!

Get our free mobile app

In the mean time Here's last years list of new food at the MN State Fair:

New Minnesota State Fair Food for 2022

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG