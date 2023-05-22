Minnesota Loon Watchers Needed – The Minnesota DNR Wants YOU!

LOOK MOM! IT'S A LOON!

Many of us love to watch for Loons as we fish our Minnesota lakes. For those of you who are on the lake quite often, or perhaps you live on a lake, or have a cabin on the lake, this fun opportunity might just be for you.

I've been enjoying watching Eagles' nests from the DNR, and as of late, it's been watching Peregrine Falcons hatch two chicks.

This opportunity is a little bit different. The Minnesota DNR is actually looking for your help.

The Minnesota Loon Watcher Volunteer Survey

According to the website, Minnesotans who live on the lake regularly can participate in The Minnesota Loon Watcher Volunteer Survey.

It's a pretty simple task for doing something that you already love doing. Observe Loons on your lake, and at the end of the summer, report your findings back to the Minnesota DNR.

WHAT TO DO

Maybe you're asking yourself, "Well...what kind of things does the DNR want to know? What do they want me to report on?" Good question.

The answer is; anything and everything. How many Loons have you spotted? Are they nesting? Have you noticed anything unusual, or did anything exciting happen while you were watching the Loons on your lake? Do you know where they are nesting? Do you know if they have babies?

HOW DO BECOME A VOLUNTEER

If you are going to be watching them anyway, you can really help the Minnesota DNR better understand our beautiful loon simply by observing them as you already are doing.

If you'd like to learn more about volunteering, you can send an email to:

LoonWatcherSurvey.dnr@state.mn.us

