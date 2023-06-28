Minnesota Is One Of The Most Fun States, But We Knew That

Growing up in and around Minnesota, we know that Minnesota can be one of the most fun states there is. Sure, winters tend to suck a little and last way too long but the other 3 seasons make up for it all, in my opinion.

There is so much to do in Minnesota, especially this time of year!

The lakes are a given for great times. If I could separate out my best memories, most all would be memories from my time spent at the lake. The 70's in particular, but that's a whole other story.

attachment-moa 2 loading...

In fact, there is so much going on in Minnesota. Events like We Fest, Wednesdays at Lake George, Summerfest, and so many other festivals throughout Minnesota. not to mention, the Twins games, Vikings in the Fall, the St Cloud Rox games and all the amusement parks well within driving distance from St Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The people at Wallet Hub seem to agree that Minnesota is a pretty fun place to live or even visit. Minnesota came in #9 out of 50 as one of the most fun states in the country.

Wallet Hub took into account 26 key metrics and ranked all 50 states. "With pure enjoyment in mind, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank. They range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita."

attachment-moa 3 loading...

The first four spots in the "fun" rankings went to California, Florida, Nevada and New York. As far as Midwest states went, Illinois was the only other besides Minnesota to crack the top 10.

Minnesota ranked 7th in Night Life, 9th in Entertainment and Recreation and 3rd in most Performance Arts per Capita.

We are surrounded by some "not so fun" states. North Dakota came in at #35, South Dakota at #31, Iowa at #32 and Wisconsin came in at a fairly respectable #15.

Minnesota is a fun state but we knew that, right?

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.