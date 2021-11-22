Minnesota Hunter Loses Most Of His Hand In Meat Grinder Accident

Sad to read about this hunter from Albertville that was processing some deer meat and accidently got his hand caught in the meat grinder he was using.

According to GoFundMe, Wayne Roden of Albertville was doing what a lot of hunters do after bringing home their deer after the hunt. Roden was processing some deer meat when his hand got caught up in the grinder.

The only part of Roden's hand the doctors were able to save were his thumb and pinky finger. Roden is a HVAC installer, so the injury to his hand could have a real negative affect on his ability to perform his job.

“Being the sole provider for his wife and four kids, this GoFundMe is crucial to get them through the process of healing, and ultimately finding their next path,” the fundraiser says reads.

As of today, Wayne Roden's GoFundMe page has received over $19,000 with a goal of 25,000 to help with medical bills and the possibility of being unable to work for awhile, if at all.

I would expect the funds raised through GoFundMe will well exceed the $25,000 goal the fund is set at.

