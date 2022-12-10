Minnesota House Flipper Sentenced for Investor Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Twin Cities woman was sentenced for her role in a $3 million dollar house-flipping fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Suzanne Griffiths was sentenced Friday to 58 months, or nearly five years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release, and ordered to pay more than $1.6 million in restitution.

Court records show between 2018 and 2020, Griffiths used her established house-flipping business and presence at national real estate investment seminars to network and persuade people to invest in her companies which included Level 5 Properties LLC, 45 North Investment Properties LLC, and Our Town Properties.

According to the documents, she promised different returns on the investments but never followed through. Records show she lied about the status of real estate projects, falsified documents, and took the funds from investments for personal use.

In June 2022, Griffiths pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

